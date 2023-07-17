Obituary & Services: Helen Fern Humphrey

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Helen Fern Humphrey, aged 93, of Gallatin, MO, passed away Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Helen was born on March 27, 1930, the daughter of Robert J. and Myrtle (Arnold) Edgar in Union Star, MO. She was the last surviving of 14 siblings.

After graduating from Union Star High School, she married Cecil Lee Humphrey on September 3, 1950, in King City, Missouri. They had met while attending a one-room schoolhouse in Union Star as children and remained together for 86 years. After deciding that her dream of becoming a nurse wasn’t for her, she worked several different jobs over the years in addition to being a homemaker, wife, and mother. Helen worked with cameras, developed film, managed a toy factory in Maysville, and worked at the information desk/transporters at St. Joseph Methodist Hospital for 16 years. They made their home in Union Star and raised a family there.

Almost every summer for 15 years, the Humphreys packed up and headed out to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, where they camped with people from all over the states who became more like family. After 58 years, Cecil and Helen made their home at Lake Viking in 1988. She was of the Baptist faith. Faith and family were at the focal point of her life. She considered family her greatest accomplishment and was always eager to share the stories of their beautiful lives. She enjoyed collecting flamingos and visiting with anyone who had time to chat. Helen will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and 14 siblings. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Cecil of Gallatin, MO; children, Dinah Franz (Dr. Walter) of Rochester, MN, and Dr. Stanley E. Humphrey (Janet) of Gallatin, MO; four grandchildren, Shannon Mason (Tyler) of Chillicothe, MO, Dr. Jacob Humphrey (Erin) of Gallatin, MO, Ryan Franz (Meredith) of Rochester, MN, and Tye Speer (Brady) of Gallatin, MO; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center, in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Viking Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, contact (660) 663-2117.

