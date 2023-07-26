Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services introduces interactive map for cooling center locations during hot weather

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched an online map to assist residents in locating cooling centers throughout the state during periods of high outdoor temperatures. The move comes as part of the state’s effort to help individuals cope with extreme heat and ensure their well-being.

The map, now available on the department’s website, highlights various cooling centers situated across different areas in Missouri. These centers offer a respite for those seeking relief from scorching weather conditions and aim to provide a safe environment for vulnerable populations, especially seniors and individuals with health concerns.

Cooling center locations featured on the map include:

North 65 Center in Trenton

Mercer County Library in Princeton

Putnam County Library in Unionville

Brookfield Public Library

Marceline Carnegie Library

Marceline Area Nutrition Program

Livingston County Health Center

Livingston County Library

Grand River Multipurpose Center

Calvary Baptist Church

Salvation Army Service Center

Grand River YMCA in Chillicothe

In addition to these, residents can also find other cooling centers at:

Daviess County Library and Daviess County Multipurpose Center in Gallatin

Jamesport Library

Bethany Housing Authority

Harrison County Council on Aging of Bethany

Bethany Public Library

To access comprehensive information about cooling center locations and their hours of operation, residents can visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Facebook page.

During times of extreme heat, staying cool and hydrated is essential for safeguarding one’s health. The availability of cooling centers can play a crucial role in reducing the risks associated with heat-related illnesses and ensuring the well-being of the community.

