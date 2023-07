Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Offender Robert Belcher (DOC No.1057545) was pronounced dead at Crossroads Correctional Center on Thursday, July 21, 2023.

Belcher, aged 89, had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and forcible rape in Clay and Platte Counties. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on Feb. 26, 2001.

The cause of Belcher’s death appears to be natural causes.

