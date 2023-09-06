Missouri Department of Economic Development awards nearly $11 million to 22 communities for improvement projects

State News September 6, 2023September 6, 2023 KTTN News
Department of Economic Development Community Block Grant Program
The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced it has awarded a total of nearly $11 million to 22 communities through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to assist with various improvement projects.

“Maintaining infrastructure is vital to keeping Missourians safe and communities strong,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant Program is another way we’re investing in critical infrastructure and improving public safety statewide. These grants are funding projects that benefit communities’ wellbeing while increasing their capacity for future economic growth.”

Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities.

“Projects funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program help Missourians prosper by making needed improvements to the infrastructure and facilities they rely on every day,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As a result of this program, communities are provided opportunities for growth that strengthen our entire state’s economy.”

About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact [email protected].

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG grant award recipients:

Community

Project

Grant total

City of Ava

Street Rehabilitation and Improvements

$646,188

City of Holcomb

Street and Drainage Improvements

$566,303

City of Scott City

Drainage Improvements

$639,250

City of Williamsville

Community Center Roof Replacement

$255,280

Village of Stoutland

Residential Demolition

$116,188

County of Pemiscot

Bridge Replacement

$500,000

Village of Holliday

Residential Demolition

$81,725

City of Dexter

Street Improvements

$611,896

City of Morehouse

Street and Drainage Improvements

$509,964

City of Palmyra

Street, Bridge, and Detention Basin Improvements

$588,715

City of Meta

Stormwater Drainage Improvements

$381,377

County of Ripley

Career Center Renovation

$614,000

City of Irondale

Community Building Improvements

$611,580

City of Arbyrd

Street Improvements

$557,160

City of Potosi

Bridge Replacement

$525,000

County of Phelps

Senior Center Improvements

$525,000

City of Mountain Grove

Street Improvements

$634,568

County of Dunklin

Road Improvements

$569,862

County of Douglas

Maintenance Shed Improvements

$653,550

County of Shannon

Senior Center Improvements

$520,786

City of Henrietta

Residential Demolition

$117,000

County of Howell

Client Services Building Improvements

$714,658

Total funds awarded: $10,940,050

