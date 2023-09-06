Missouri Department of Economic Development awards nearly $11 million to 22 communities for improvement projects

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced it has awarded a total of nearly $11 million to 22 communities through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to assist with various improvement projects.

“Maintaining infrastructure is vital to keeping Missourians safe and communities strong,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant Program is another way we’re investing in critical infrastructure and improving public safety statewide. These grants are funding projects that benefit communities’ wellbeing while increasing their capacity for future economic growth.”

Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities.

“Projects funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program help Missourians prosper by making needed improvements to the infrastructure and facilities they rely on every day,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As a result of this program, communities are provided opportunities for growth that strengthen our entire state’s economy.”

About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact [email protected].

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG grant award recipients:

Community Project Grant total City of Ava Street Rehabilitation and Improvements $646,188 City of Holcomb Street and Drainage Improvements $566,303 City of Scott City Drainage Improvements $639,250 City of Williamsville Community Center Roof Replacement $255,280 Village of Stoutland Residential Demolition $116,188 County of Pemiscot Bridge Replacement $500,000 Village of Holliday Residential Demolition $81,725 City of Dexter Street Improvements $611,896 City of Morehouse Street and Drainage Improvements $509,964 City of Palmyra Street, Bridge, and Detention Basin Improvements $588,715 City of Meta Stormwater Drainage Improvements $381,377 County of Ripley Career Center Renovation $614,000 City of Irondale Community Building Improvements $611,580 City of Arbyrd Street Improvements $557,160 City of Potosi Bridge Replacement $525,000 County of Phelps Senior Center Improvements $525,000 City of Mountain Grove Street Improvements $634,568 County of Dunklin Road Improvements $569,862 County of Douglas Maintenance Shed Improvements $653,550 County of Shannon Senior Center Improvements $520,786 City of Henrietta Residential Demolition $117,000 County of Howell Client Services Building Improvements $714,658

Total funds awarded: $10,940,050

