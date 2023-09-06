Missouri Department of Economic Development awards nearly $11 million to 22 communities for improvement projects

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced it has awarded a total of nearly $11 million to 22 communities through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to assist with various improvement projects.
“Maintaining infrastructure is vital to keeping Missourians safe and communities strong,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant Program is another way we’re investing in critical infrastructure and improving public safety statewide. These grants are funding projects that benefit communities’ wellbeing while increasing their capacity for future economic growth.”
Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities.
“Projects funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program help Missourians prosper by making needed improvements to the infrastructure and facilities they rely on every day,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “As a result of this program, communities are provided opportunities for growth that strengthen our entire state’s economy.”
About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)
CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.
For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact [email protected].
About the Missouri Department of Economic Development
The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.
For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.
Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG grant award recipients:
|
Community
|
Project
|
Grant total
|
City of Ava
|
Street Rehabilitation and Improvements
|
$646,188
|
City of Holcomb
|
Street and Drainage Improvements
|
$566,303
|
City of Scott City
|
Drainage Improvements
|
$639,250
|
City of Williamsville
|
Community Center Roof Replacement
|
$255,280
|
Village of Stoutland
|
Residential Demolition
|
$116,188
|
County of Pemiscot
|
Bridge Replacement
|
$500,000
|
Village of Holliday
|
Residential Demolition
|
$81,725
|
City of Dexter
|
Street Improvements
|
$611,896
|
City of Morehouse
|
Street and Drainage Improvements
|
$509,964
|
City of Palmyra
|
Street, Bridge, and Detention Basin Improvements
|
$588,715
|
City of Meta
|
Stormwater Drainage Improvements
|
$381,377
|
County of Ripley
|
Career Center Renovation
|
$614,000
|
City of Irondale
|
Community Building Improvements
|
$611,580
|
City of Arbyrd
|
Street Improvements
|
$557,160
|
City of Potosi
|
Bridge Replacement
|
$525,000
|
County of Phelps
|
Senior Center Improvements
|
$525,000
|
City of Mountain Grove
|
Street Improvements
|
$634,568
|
County of Dunklin
|
Road Improvements
|
$569,862
|
County of Douglas
|
Maintenance Shed Improvements
|
$653,550
|
County of Shannon
|
Senior Center Improvements
|
$520,786
|
City of Henrietta
|
Residential Demolition
|
$117,000
|
County of Howell
|
Client Services Building Improvements
|
$714,658
Total funds awarded: $10,940,050