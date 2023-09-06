Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri on September 4 and September 5, 2023

Local News September 6, 2023
Mo Highway Patrol Car (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine arrests in north Missouri between September 4, and September 5, 2023. Reasons for the arrests ranged from not wearing a seatbelt and exceeding posted speed limits to more serious charges like driving while intoxicated and felony warrants.

Caldwell County

  • Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:43 AM
    Name: Kenneth M Betts
    Age: 56
    Gender: Male
    City/State: Center, MO
    Charge: Caldwell County infraction warrant for no seat belt
    Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center
    Release Info: Bondable

Buchanan County

  • Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:42 PM
    Name: Tristan K Shifflett
    Age: 27
    Gender: Female
    City/State: St. Joseph, MO
    Charge: (1) DWI – Misdemeanor (2) Exceeded posted speed limit
    Where Held: Buchanan County Jail
    Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 5:20 AM
    Name: Reeve P Inscho
    Age: 19
    Gender: Male
    City/State: St. Joseph, MO
    Charge: (1) Warrant – Failure to appear – Exceeded posted speed limit by 26 or more – Misdemeanor – Holt County Sheriff’s Office (2) Speeding
    Where Held: Buchanan County Jail
    Release Info: Bondable

Holt County

  • Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 12:30 PM
    Name: Michael L Cain
    Age: 35
    Gender: Male
    City/State: Kansas City, MO
    Charge: (1) Wright County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear: exceeded posted speed limit (2) Speed (86/70)
    Where Held: Holt County Jail
    Release Info: Bondable

Andrew County

  • Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 10:48 PM
    Name: Savannah V Griswold
    Age: 26
    Gender: Female
    City/State: St. Joseph, MO
    Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor
    Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    Release Info: 24-hour hold

Macon County

  • Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:45 AM
    Name: Mason L Partin
    Age: 28
    Gender: Male
    City/State: Grain Valley, MO
    Charge: Felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and following too close
    Where Held: Macon County Jail
    Release Info: 24-hour hold

Ralls County

  • Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 1:41 PM
    Name: Jason M. Perez
    Age: 41
    Gender: Male
    City/State: Frankford, MO
    Charge: (1) Felony Pike County warrant (2) Lincoln County warrant
    Where Held: Pike County
    Release Info: No bond

Shelby County

  • Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 3:08 PM
    Name: Ronald L. James
    Age: 55
    Gender: Male
    City/State: Decatur, IL
    Charge: Driving while intoxicated
    Where Held: Released on summons
    Release Info: Released

Linn County

  • Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 9:38 PM
    Name: Jacob H Wiese
    Age: 32
    Gender: Male
    City/State: Linneus, MO
    Charge: (1) DWI Alcohol (2) Failure to maintain right half of the roadway resulting in a crash (3) No seatbelt
    Where Held: Released to Pershing Memorial Hospital
    Release Info: Released
