Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri on September 4 and September 5, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine arrests in north Missouri between September 4, and September 5, 2023. Reasons for the arrests ranged from not wearing a seatbelt and exceeding posted speed limits to more serious charges like driving while intoxicated and felony warrants.
Caldwell County
- Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:43 AM
Name: Kenneth M Betts
Age: 56
Gender: Male
City/State: Center, MO
Charge: Caldwell County infraction warrant for no seat belt
Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center
Release Info: Bondable
Buchanan County
- Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:42 PM
Name: Tristan K Shifflett
Age: 27
Gender: Female
City/State: St. Joseph, MO
Charge: (1) DWI – Misdemeanor (2) Exceeded posted speed limit
Where Held: Buchanan County Jail
Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 5:20 AM
Name: Reeve P Inscho
Age: 19
Gender: Male
City/State: St. Joseph, MO
Charge: (1) Warrant – Failure to appear – Exceeded posted speed limit by 26 or more – Misdemeanor – Holt County Sheriff’s Office (2) Speeding
Where Held: Buchanan County Jail
Release Info: Bondable
Holt County
- Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 12:30 PM
Name: Michael L Cain
Age: 35
Gender: Male
City/State: Kansas City, MO
Charge: (1) Wright County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear: exceeded posted speed limit (2) Speed (86/70)
Where Held: Holt County Jail
Release Info: Bondable
Andrew County
- Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 10:48 PM
Name: Savannah V Griswold
Age: 26
Gender: Female
City/State: St. Joseph, MO
Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor
Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
Release Info: 24-hour hold
Macon County
- Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:45 AM
Name: Mason L Partin
Age: 28
Gender: Male
City/State: Grain Valley, MO
Charge: Felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and following too close
Where Held: Macon County Jail
Release Info: 24-hour hold
Ralls County
- Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 1:41 PM
Name: Jason M. Perez
Age: 41
Gender: Male
City/State: Frankford, MO
Charge: (1) Felony Pike County warrant (2) Lincoln County warrant
Where Held: Pike County
Release Info: No bond
Shelby County
- Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 3:08 PM
Name: Ronald L. James
Age: 55
Gender: Male
City/State: Decatur, IL
Charge: Driving while intoxicated
Where Held: Released on summons
Release Info: Released
Linn County
- Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 9:38 PM
Name: Jacob H Wiese
Age: 32
Gender: Male
City/State: Linneus, MO
Charge: (1) DWI Alcohol (2) Failure to maintain right half of the roadway resulting in a crash (3) No seatbelt
Where Held: Released to Pershing Memorial Hospital
Release Info: Released