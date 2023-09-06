Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri on September 4 and September 5, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine arrests in north Missouri between September 4, and September 5, 2023. Reasons for the arrests ranged from not wearing a seatbelt and exceeding posted speed limits to more serious charges like driving while intoxicated and felony warrants.

Caldwell County

Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:43 AM

Name: Kenneth M Betts

Age: 56

Gender: Male

City/State: Center, MO

Charge: Caldwell County infraction warrant for no seat belt

Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center

Release Info: Bondable

Buchanan County

Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:42 PM

Name: Tristan K Shifflett

Age: 27

Gender: Female

City/State: St. Joseph, MO

Charge: (1) DWI – Misdemeanor (2) Exceeded posted speed limit

Where Held: Buchanan County Jail

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 5:20 AM

Name: Reeve P Inscho

Age: 19

Gender: Male

City/State: St. Joseph, MO

Charge: (1) Warrant – Failure to appear – Exceeded posted speed limit by 26 or more – Misdemeanor – Holt County Sheriff’s Office (2) Speeding

Where Held: Buchanan County Jail

Release Info: Bondable

Holt County

Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 12:30 PM

Name: Michael L Cain

Age: 35

Gender: Male

City/State: Kansas City, MO

Charge: (1) Wright County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear: exceeded posted speed limit (2) Speed (86/70)

Where Held: Holt County Jail

Release Info: Bondable

Andrew County

Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 10:48 PM

Name: Savannah V Griswold

Age: 26

Gender: Female

City/State: St. Joseph, MO

Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor

Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Macon County

Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 11:45 AM

Name: Mason L Partin

Age: 28

Gender: Male

City/State: Grain Valley, MO

Charge: Felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and following too close

Where Held: Macon County Jail

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Ralls County

Date of Arrest: September 4, 2023, 1:41 PM

Name: Jason M. Perez

Age: 41

Gender: Male

City/State: Frankford, MO

Charge: (1) Felony Pike County warrant (2) Lincoln County warrant

Where Held: Pike County

Release Info: No bond

Shelby County

Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 3:08 PM

Name: Ronald L. James

Age: 55

Gender: Male

City/State: Decatur, IL

Charge: Driving while intoxicated

Where Held: Released on summons

Release Info: Released

Linn County

Date of Arrest: September 5, 2023, 9:38 PM

Name: Jacob H Wiese

Age: 32

Gender: Male

City/State: Linneus, MO

Charge: (1) DWI Alcohol (2) Failure to maintain right half of the roadway resulting in a crash (3) No seatbelt

Where Held: Released to Pershing Memorial Hospital

Release Info: Released

