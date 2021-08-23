Missouri Department of Conservation offers free guided Grand River float trip on September 16

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided float trip on the Grand River from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. This float is for participants ages 14 and older. It is not a float trip for beginners. Participants must have some canoe and kayak paddling experience.

The Grand River and its tributaries drain much of northwest Missouri. What was once a large prairie river now flows through prime farming country.

Floaters will meet at MDC’s Wabash Crossing Access northeast of Gallatin in Daviess County. They will then be ferried to a launch point upstream. Participants may use their own kayak or canoe. But MDC can also supply kayaks, canoes, paddles, and life jackets. The float location is subject to change if water conditions warrant a different stream or route.

Floaters should bring snacks and plenty of water or beverages to drink. No food and water will be provided. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Those who launch will be on the river for the full float. There are no take-out places along this segment of the river where a person can be picked up early.

To register for this float trip, visit this link. For other MDC events and activities scheduled in northwest Missouri this summer, visit this link.

