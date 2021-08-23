Princeton R-5 School District holding “Back to School” activities this evening

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

As the Princeton R-5 School District prepares for classes, back-to-school night activities are set for Monday evening, August 23, from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Pupils in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade can meet their teachers and leave school supplies. For the 7th through 12th graders at Princeton, students may attend this evening to get their schedules, find their locker, drop off school supplies and meet the teachers.

Princeton also has parent and student meetings this evening with Principal Brent Mitchell and Counselor Kristen Henke in the high school activity room. The schedule shows 7th graders meet at 5:30; 9th graders are at 6 o’clock, and 12th graders meet at 6:30.

Princeton R-5 begins classes Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

