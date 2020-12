Reddit Share Pin Share 27 Shares

Conservation agents are looking for information regarding two bucks found with their heads cut off and dumped near Highway J in Livingston County.

The Department of Conservation says the incident happened sometime between December 5th and 6th, and that both deer had been shot with large caliber rifles.

If you have information that could assist the department, you are asked to contact Agent Caleb Pryor at 660-973-3813 or Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.

