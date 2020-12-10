Governor Parson’s Bicentennial Inaugural Committee announces inaugural events

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Governor Michael L. Parson’s Bicentennial Inaugural Committee announced initial plans for an Inaugural Prayer Service and the Inauguration Ceremony in January of 2021.

“To kick off Missouri’s bicentennial, we will celebrate our state’s rich heritage with a historic Bicentennial Inauguration,” said Teresa Parson, First Lady of Missouri and co-chair of the inaugural committee. “The strong bonds that tie Missourians together have endured for over 200 years and will provide the strength needed to continue moving Missouri forward.”

Bicentennial Inaugural events announced by the committee include:

Saturday, January 9, 2021

What: Inaugural Prayer Service

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Southwest Baptist University, Pike Auditorium, 200 West Andersen Drive, Bolivar, MO 65613

Monday, January 11, 2021

What: Inauguration Ceremony

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: South Lawn, Missouri Capitol, 201 W Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101

The Inaugural Prayer Service and Ceremony are both free and open to the public. More information, including how to request tickets to the Inaugural Prayer Service and the Inauguration Ceremony, will be announced at a future date on movingmoforward.com.

August 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state of the United States. Following the Inauguration Ceremony, the committee will release information about future inaugural events, such as the traditional inaugural ball, in conjunction with Missouri’s bicentennial celebrations later in 2021.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Committee has consulted with state and local health officials and will follow their guidance to protect attendees, participants, and staff. Guests will go through a health and security screening, which includes a questionnaire. Inaugural events will be socially distanced, masks will be available and encouraged to wear, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Guests are highly encouraged to RSVP in advance in order to ensure that event seating can be modified to support social distancing standards.

