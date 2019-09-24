Missouri crops, harvesting benefit from above normal temperatures

Above normal temperatures helped Missouri crops mature, and it helped many farmers with harvest progress.
Corn is now 54% mature, with 88% dented. Fifteen percent of the corn-for-grain has been harvested. More than three-quarters of Missouri’s corn is in fair or good condition.
Soybeans are mostly fair to good, with 94% setting pods, 35% of the beans are coloring, and 12% are dropping leaves.
Most cotton is rated fair to good, with 5% harvested last week.
The rice harvest is slightly ahead of last year with 44% of the crop in.
Most third-crop alfalfa is now in, and winter wheat planting is 1% finished.