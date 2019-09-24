Missouri crops, harvesting benefit from above normal temperatures

Farm News September 24, 2019 KTTN News
Crop - Corn Harvest

Above normal temperatures helped Missouri crops mature, and it helped many farmers with harvest progress. 

Corn is now 54% mature, with 88% dented.  Fifteen percent of the corn-for-grain has been harvested.  More than three-quarters of Missouri’s corn is in fair or good condition.

Soybeans are mostly fair to good, with 94% setting pods, 35% of the beans are coloring, and 12% are dropping leaves.

Most cotton is rated fair to good, with 5% harvested last week.

The rice harvest is slightly ahead of last year with 44% of the crop in.

Most third-crop alfalfa is now in, and winter wheat planting is 1% finished.

Post Views: 15
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
1 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News