Missouri celebrates National 4-H Week

Gov. Mike Parson designated Oct. 1-7, 2023, as National 4-H Week in Missouri. During the week and beyond there will be events and activities promoting the values and principles of 4-H. These include community service projects, celebrations, and achievement days highlighting positive impacts 4-H has had on young people and their communities, said Lupita Fabregas, senior program director for the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

Fabregas challenges members and volunteers to show their 4-H spirit during National 4-H week and recruit at least one new member for their 4-H family.

“I cannot express how much I love Missouri 4-H’s members, volunteers, families, faculty and staff,” said Fabregas. “We are truly one big family with many passionate individuals who are committed to personal growth, leadership and making a positive impact in our world.”

“This year, National 4-H Week celebrates the many smiles and one heart of Missouri,” said Missouri 4-H marketing and communication coordinator Sherry Grace. “‘Many smiles, one heart’ beautifully captures the sense of unity and purpose that 4-H instills in its members. It reminds us that, despite our diverse backgrounds and interests, we can all come together under the common banner of making the world a better place.”

Gov. Parson and his wife, Teresa, who is a 4-H alumna, hosted Missouri State 4-H Council President Zoe Engelbrecht, Treasurer Taylor Muench and regional representatives Emmalyn Schnieders and Lily Rucker in his office to receive the 4-H Week proclamation. They were joined by State 4-H Council coordinators Megan Kershner and Sage Eichenburch, adviser Juli Thrasher, and MU assistant professor of human development and family science and state 4-H leadership and civic engagement specialist Clay Hurdle.

“Receiving the proclamation from the governor was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Engelbrecht. “It was so amazing to be able to talk to the governor about how much I love 4-H and how beneficial it is to others. I am so very thankful I got this experience.”

Fabregas notes that Oct. 1 is the first day of the new 4-H year, so it is time to re-enroll and choose projects for the coming year. Missouri 4-H has a broad range of project topics and delivery methods to ensure there are opportunities for all Missouri youths to participate in 4-H, she says.

