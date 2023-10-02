Missouri Department of Conservation and the Adair County YMCA invite the public to a mother and son nature night in Kirksville

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Adair County YMCA invites female role models and their young men to a mother and son nature night at Big Creek Conservation Area on Oct. 14 from 2-6 p.m.

Participants of this event will have the opportunity to partake in fishing and archery lessons, and all necessary equipment will be provided. No fishing permits will be needed. There will also be a craft area, a nature-themed scavenger hunt, yard games, a marshmallow roast, and temporary tattoos for the participants.

This event has an admission that will be taken by the YMCA to benefit their Child Nutrition Program. Entry for a couple is $10 with an additional $2 taken per additional child. The total cost will not exceed $15, no matter the number of children attending. Hotdogs and chips are included in the admission cost.

Questions about this event can be sent to Holly Whitacre at [email protected]. Big Creek CA is located on Rainbow Basin in Kirksville. The rain date for this event is Oct. 21 from 2-6 p.m. in the event of inclement weather.

