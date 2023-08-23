Minor injuries reported in early morning crash on Interstate 35

Local News August 23, 2023
A two-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 35 southbound near the 30.6-mile marker at approximately 7:13 a.m. today, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The collision resulted in minor injuries for one driver and extensive damage to one of the vehicles involved.

Trooper C. M. McDonald (#892) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident involved a 2012 GMC Utility driven by Joanna M. Archer, 28, of St. Joseph, MO, and a 2019 Ford driven by David W. Martin, 41, of Cameron, MO.

According to the report, the crash occurred as Martin’s 2019 Ford slowed for traffic. Archer’s 2012 GMC Utility overtook and struck the rear of Martin’s vehicle. Archer’s vehicle then came to rest in the median.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Archer sustained minor injuries and was transported by Holt Fire and EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

Archer’s 2012 GMC Utility suffered extensive damage and was towed by Lucky’s Tow. Martin’s 2019 Ford incurred moderate damage and was towed by GT Tow.

Archer was uninsured at the time of the accident, while Martin had self-insurance.

