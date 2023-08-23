Spickard, Jamesport and Gilman City begin classes, report student enrollment figures

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three Additional schools started classes on August 23, and have reported enrollment figures for the student body.

Spickard R-2 recorded a first-day enrollment of 19 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, which is one more than the first day of last year. The largest grade at Spickard is the second grade, with six students. The first and fourth grades are tied for the smallest, with one student each.

Jamesport Tri-County R-7 reported a first-day enrollment of 174 students in preschool through 12th grade, down 17 from last year’s first day. The school has 21 students in preschool, 63 in kindergarten through fourth grade, 40 in fifth through eighth grade, and 50 in ninth through 12th grade. The 10th grade is the largest, with 19 students, while the seventh grade is the smallest, with five students.

Gilman City R-4 saw a first-day enrollment of 165 students in preschool through 12th grade, marking a decrease of nine from last year’s first day. The school has 16 students in preschool, 80 in kindergarten through sixth grade, and 69 in seventh through 12th grade. The first grade is the largest, with 18 students, and the fourth grade is the smallest, with five students.

