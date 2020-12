Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District on Monday announced a precautionary boil advisory for some of their customers following repairs to a water main leak.

The boil advisory runs until further notice for rural water customers in an area with the boundaries that are clockwise from Highway 65 and Imperial Street on the north;

Route Y on the east; the Mercer/Grundy County line on the south side and Jasmine Road on the west.

