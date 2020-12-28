Gallatin Senior Center to hold Christmas Dinner on Tuesday, December 29th

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The senior center in Gallatin, known as the “Active Aging Resource Center” plans to offer a Christmas dinner on Tuesday, December 29th. The meal is a rescheduled event from a postponement last week.

The meal will only be available by carry-out and delivery from 11 to 12 noon on Tuesday. Free will donations will be accepted for the meal. The menu includes turkey and dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, and gravy, green beans and corn; cranberry salad, hot rolls, and apple pie.

Those who wish to have a Christmas meal are asked to stay in their vehicle when driving through the alley for the senior center. Staff will bring the meal to those waiting in vehicles with those picking up meals to enter on the south side at Van Buren Street and exit on the north side.

The Active Aging Resource Center notes the Gallatin Christmas dinner is sponsored by Subaru of America.

