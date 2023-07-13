Mercer County Fair crowns royalty, announces results of pet show

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fair held in Princeton revealed its fair royalty and pet show winners on Wednesday night. Here are the individuals and pets who claimed the honors:

Fair Royalty:

Queen: Emily Oswalt (from Princeton)

King: Kolton Schurke (from Princeton)

Princess: Brynlea Power (from Princeton)

Prince: Remington Mathews (from Princeton)

Pet Show Winners

Cats Category:

First Place: Avery Crouse (from Harris)

Second Place: Amelia Crouse (from Harris)

Dogs Category:

First Place: Mya Davis (from Princeton)

Second Place: Jackson, Kaylen, and McKenna Sticken (from Princeton)

Third Place: Janica Nelson (from Princeton)

Best Overall Pet:

Mary Grace Davis from Princeton won with her reptile entry.

(Photo by Katherine Auguste on Unsplash)

