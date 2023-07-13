Mercer County Fair crowns royalty, announces results of pet show

Local News July 13, 2023July 13, 2023 KTTN News
Community Fair News Graphic
The Mercer County Fair held in Princeton revealed its fair royalty and pet show winners on Wednesday night. Here are the individuals and pets who claimed the honors:

Fair Royalty:

  • Queen: Emily Oswalt (from Princeton)
  • King: Kolton Schurke (from Princeton)
  • Princess: Brynlea Power (from Princeton)
  • Prince: Remington Mathews (from Princeton)

Pet Show Winners

Cats Category:

  • First Place: Avery Crouse (from Harris)
  • Second Place: Amelia Crouse (from Harris)

Dogs Category:

  • First Place: Mya Davis (from Princeton)
  • Second Place: Jackson, Kaylen, and McKenna Sticken (from Princeton)
  • Third Place: Janica Nelson (from Princeton)

Best Overall Pet:

  • Mary Grace Davis from Princeton won with her reptile entry.

(Photo by Katherine Auguste on Unsplash)

