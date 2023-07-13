Chillicothe detectives uncover evidence of child abuse, two suspects arrested

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Officials with the Chillicothe Police Department received a tip from an outside agency regarding a case of suspected child abuse within the city limits of Chillicothe. Detectives responded to the report and arrived at the 100 block of E Jackson St., where the alleged abuse was said to be taking place.

Upon arrival at the scene, detectives observed visible signs of abuse on the children involved. Consequently, both a male and a female residing at the location were taken into custody by the authorities. The male suspect was subsequently transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, while the female suspect was cited and later released.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and law enforcement officials are working to gather evidence.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, authorities have refrained from disclosing further details, such as the identities of the suspects or the relationship they have with the victims.

