Chillicothe Police Department answers 132 calls for service on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department remained busy on Wednesday, July 12th, responding to various incidents and assisting community members throughout the day.

At 12:26 a.m., officers on patrol in the 300 block of S Washington St. noticed a vehicle with its door open at a closed business. Upon investigation, it was revealed that an employee of the business had accidentally left the door open.

In another instance, at 8:16 a.m., officers received a request for a well-being check in the 100 block of Brunswick St. Upon making contact with the individual in question, they confirmed that they were in good condition.

Animal Control was called upon at 8:27 a.m. to address an animal complaint in the 1100 block of Calhoun St. The situation was handled by the Animal Control team.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Elm St. at 11:21 a.m. following a report of children not properly restrained in a vehicle. After a thorough inspection, it was determined that the children were indeed using legal child restraint devices. No further action was necessary.

Animal Control encountered difficulty in responding to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Calhoun St. at 12:02 p.m., as they were unable to make contact.

At 12:48 p.m., officers rushed to the intersection of 3rd St. and Cherry St. where a powerline obstructed the roadway. They provided traffic control until barriers were brought in to block off the affected area.

Animal Control was called to the scene at 12:51 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Ave. and 3rd St. to aid in the search for a missing dog. Despite speaking with residents in the area, the dog could not be located.

In the 300 block of Linn St., Animal Control conducted a well-being check on a dog at 12:53 p.m. The dog was found to have access to food, water, and adequate shelter.

Officers responded to a report at 1:15 p.m. about a southbound vehicle missing a tire at the intersection of 3rd St. and Washington St. However, upon arrival, no such vehicle was found.

Concerned for the safety of a child, officers conducted a well-being check at 2:09 p.m. in the 200 block of 2nd St. Thankfully, the child was found to be in good health.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Herriman St. at 3:31 p.m. for a paper service. Unfortunately, they were unable to make contact with the residents.

A citizen visited the Chillicothe Police Department at 4:46 p.m. to report a case of stolen property. The officers filed a report and an ongoing investigation has been launched.

Another citizen sought assistance from the Chillicothe Police Department at 4:53 p.m. regarding a citation. Officers provided the necessary support to address the citizen’s concerns.

Following an anonymous tip received at 7:58 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Wise St. The tip indicated the presence of an individual with an active arrest warrant. Although a male in the house confirmed that there was no one else inside, he refused to permit officers to search the premises.

In the 500 block of Clay St., officers conducted a traffic stop at 8:28 p.m. It was discovered during the stop that the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license. Consequently, the driver was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. However, they were later released with citations.

Responding to a complaint about an animal at large in the 900 block of Cherry St. at 8:37 p.m., officers were informed by the reporting party that they had found a stray dog. The caller assured officers that they would keep the dog until the morning, at which point they would take it to the animal shelter.

To assist the Chillicothe Fire Department paramedics, officers rushed to the 700 block of Clay St. at 9:13 p.m. in response to a call.

Throughout the day, Chillicothe police officers remained proactive, conducting traffic stops, performing business checks, and responding to a total of 132 calls for service on July 12th, 2023.

