The Highway Patrol reports a Mendon teen sustained moderate injuries when the car she drove overturned several times five miles east of Mendon on July 24 at 1 am.

A private vehicle took the 16-year-old girl to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The car traveled west on Route C before it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The vehicle was totaled, and the report noted the driver wore a seat belt.

