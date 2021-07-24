Missouri State Highway Patrol graduates 29 new troopers on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 29 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, July 23, 2021. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. and took place on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol. The public was invited to attend the event or watch the ceremony live on the Patrol’s YouTube channel. The 111th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on February 1, 2021, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on August 9, 2021.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address, and Col. Olson also spoke to the class during the graduation. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond also attended the ceremony. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 17 of the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors, and Sergeant Andrew Henry sang the national anthem. Pastor John Thompson from Life Church in Rolla, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Zachary T. Chastain accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Aaron K. Booker accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Derek R. Peters accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Eric J. Smith accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 111th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Aaron K. Booker (Blue Springs, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County

Devan J. Harms (Kansas City, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Colten B. Henderson (Spokane, MO), Zone 14, Bates County

Nathaniel J. Medrano (Independence, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Derek Peters (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County

Ryan K. Stearns (Marshall, MO), Zone 3, Clay County

Troop B

Ezekiel G. Schieferdecker (Hurdland, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties

Eric J. Smith (Hannibal, MO), Zone 7, Lewis/Knox Counties

Elijah N. Stinson (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Troop C

Cyle C. Battreal (Pomona, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Dylan H. Bert (Cypress, TX), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Almedin Birdzo (St. Louis, MO), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Collin P. Brown (Ballwin, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County

Zachary T. Chastain (Crane, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County

Raymond M. Dressler (St. Louis, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Christopher A. Gates (St. Ann, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Kaleig A. Mitchell (Overland Park, KS), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Matthew Smith (Ballwin, MO), Zone 4, S. St. Louis County

Jeffrey J. Wilt (Shelbina, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties

Troop D

Levi H. Crowe (Carthage, MO), Zone 3, Polk County

Joshua T. Martin (Sarcoxie, MO), Zone 13, Newton/McDonald Counties

Troop E

James E. Williams (Charleston, MO), Zone 6, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

David L. McKnight (Sikeston, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor (Senath, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County

Troop F

Samuel L. Ponder (New Bloomfield, MO), Zone 3, Boone County

Troop G

Kenneth H. Hall (Ellsinore, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties

Troop H

Molly H. Gach (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 6, Buchanan/Andrew Counties

Troop I

Troyjacob E. Ebeling (Rolla, MO), Zone 9, Crawford County

Samuel J. Hallam (Joplin, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County

