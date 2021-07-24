Missouri State Highway Patrol graduates 29 new troopers on Friday

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 29 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, July 23, 2021. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. and took place on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol. The public was invited to attend the event or watch the ceremony live on the Patrol’s YouTube channel. The 111th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on February 1, 2021, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on August 9, 2021.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address, and Col. Olson also spoke to the class during the graduation. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond also attended the ceremony. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 17 of the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors, and Sergeant Andrew Henry sang the national anthem. Pastor John Thompson from Life Church in Rolla, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Zachary T. Chastain accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Aaron K. Booker accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Derek R. Peters accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Eric J. Smith accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 111th Recruit Class are listed below:
Troop A
Aaron K. Booker (Blue Springs, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County
Devan J. Harms (Kansas City, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Colten B. Henderson (Spokane, MO), Zone 14, Bates County
Nathaniel J. Medrano (Independence, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Derek Peters (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County
Ryan K. Stearns (Marshall, MO), Zone 3, Clay County
Troop B
Ezekiel G. Schieferdecker (Hurdland, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties
Eric J. Smith (Hannibal, MO), Zone 7, Lewis/Knox Counties
Elijah N. Stinson (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties
Troop C
Cyle C. Battreal (Pomona, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties
Dylan H. Bert (Cypress, TX), Zone 8, St. Charles County
Almedin Birdzo (St. Louis, MO), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties
Collin P. Brown (Ballwin, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County
Zachary T. Chastain (Crane, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County
Raymond M. Dressler (St. Louis, MO), Zone 7, Warren County
Christopher A. Gates (St. Ann, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Kaleig A. Mitchell (Overland Park, KS), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties
Matthew Smith (Ballwin, MO), Zone 4, S. St. Louis County
Jeffrey J. Wilt (Shelbina, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
Troop D
Levi H. Crowe (Carthage, MO), Zone 3, Polk County
Joshua T. Martin (Sarcoxie, MO), Zone 13, Newton/McDonald Counties
Troop E
James E. Williams (Charleston, MO), Zone 6, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties
David L. McKnight (Sikeston, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties
Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor (Senath, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County
Troop F
Samuel L. Ponder (New Bloomfield, MO), Zone 3, Boone County
Troop G
Kenneth H. Hall (Ellsinore, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties
Troop H
Molly H. Gach (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 6, Buchanan/Andrew Counties
Troop I
Troyjacob E. Ebeling (Rolla, MO), Zone 9, Crawford County
Samuel J. Hallam (Joplin, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County