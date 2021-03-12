Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

During the briefing at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will host a Mega Vaccination Site at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, 2021.

“We appreciate the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center, Chiefs’ Organization, KCATA, Jackson County Executive Frank White, and all local leaders and legislators who have offered their help to make this event possible,” Governor Parson said. “By working together, we will ensure that every Missourian who wants a vaccine will have the opportunity to receive one.”

“I would like to thank Governor Parson for making this event happen,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said. “Easily accessible events with a substantial number of vaccines are essential to the safety of our residents who need and deserve it. This is especially true for our communities of color who have been devastated by this dangerous and deadly disease. I look forward to working with the Governor and his team to provide many more opportunities like this in the near future.”

The Mega Vaccination Site is expected to operate from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday of next week. Approximately 6,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine have been reserved to fully vaccinate 3,000 Missourians each day of the event. If the state receives additional shipments of the Janssen vaccine, more doses could be allocated to the event.

Two Missouri National Guard mass vaccination teams and personnel from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will partner with the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center, Chiefs’ Organization, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, numerous volunteers, and other local leaders to make the event possible.

Names of eligible Missourians in activated phases will be chosen from a list of those who have previously registered for the vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department and through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. Those selected will be notified of their appointment date and time and be provided with further instructions.

Missourians should not try to contact the Jackson County Health Department to sign up for this event as available appointments will be filled using the health department’s existing waiting list. This event will help reduce the backlog of unfilled vaccination appointments in the area and open up appointments within Region A for future mass vaccination events.

Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state’s Vaccine Navigator.

“We are working as quickly as supply will allow meeting the higher vaccine interest in our urban populations while still keeping vaccine distribution equitable across the state,” Governor Parson said. “This mega vaccination event will provide an additional opportunity to assist local vaccine providers in meeting the higher vaccine demand of the Kansas City region, and we have begun planning a similar event in the St. Louis area.”

Two state-supported mass vaccination events have also been announced in St. Louis and St. Charles counties next week. Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators and events in their area.

