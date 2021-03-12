Grundy County Commission to meet with multiple agencies on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will meet with representatives of various entities next week.

The agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Trenton on March 16th includes Grundy County Ambulance at 9 o’clock in the morning, Granite phone service calling in at 9:15, Tusa calling in at 10 o’clock regarding 911 radios, the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled at 10:30 regarding a proclamation for Developmentally Disabled Awareness Month, and the sheriff at 11 o’clock regarding the Second Amendment.

The Grundy County Commission is also to participate in a teleconference on March 16th at 1:30 in the afternoon regarding the Streambank Stabilization project on Highway 6 near the Thompson River Bridge. The teleconference is to include the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Missouri Department of Transportation, Howe Company, and Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation.

