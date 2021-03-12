Woman convicted in 2018 murder of St. Clair County Missouri man

On Saturday, March 6, in a case handled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, a jury convicted Elizabeth Kilgore in connection with the murder-suicide of her husband, Lance Kilgore, and father Charles Sander.

On the morning of September 7, 2018, the defendant’s husband Lance Kilgore was ambushed and murdered by her father Charles Sander at the Port convenience store in Osceola, Missouri, which is located in St. Clair County. The defendant was a jailer at the St. Clair County Jail at the time, and she and victim Lance Kilgore were involved in a divorce and custody dispute.