A teenager from Maysville was injured when he fell from a moving trailer early Monday evening four miles west of Amity.

Eighteen-year-old Nathan Meek received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A trooper reported the trailer was being pulled by a truck, southbound on Sharp Road when the driver applied the brakes and Meek fell from the towed unit. The truck was driven by 17-year-old Trey Scoles of Maysville.

