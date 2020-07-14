Princeton Board of Education discusses return to school plan for upcoming year

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education the evening of Monday, July 13th discussed a return to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The district plans to have a traditional start August 25th, with students attending in-person classes five days per week. District administrators will meet with the Mercer County Health Department in late July to finalize details of the plan.

The return to school plan is designed to be a reference for students, parents, teachers, and patrons. The Princeton School District continues to monitor the situation and plans for a safe re-entry for each student, teacher, parent, and patron.

The district notes that the plan will guide its efforts in response to the pandemic. However, the district cannot prevent the possible transmission or contraction of COVID-19 for anyone.

The board approved bids for bread from Bimbo Bakeries of Kansas City, milk from Anderson Erickson of Des Moines, and fuel from MFA Oil of Princeton for the 2020-2021 school year. The bread and milk bids involved various products at various prices. The milk prices are subject to an escalator clause. The fuel bid involves two cents off the posted pump price.

The student and staff handbooks were approved for the 2020-2021 school year.

The tax rate hearing for Princeton R-5 was set for the evening of August 10th at 5:15. That will be 15 minutes before the regular board meeting.

It was announced the audit date for Princeton R-5 is Tuesday, July 14th.

During a closed session, the board approved Ashlie Powell as a librarian for the elementary and high school.

