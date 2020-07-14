TMU workers to replace manholes at 9th and Kitty Streets

Trenton Municipal Utilities announces work will start Wednesday, July 15th to replace two sewer manholes at the intersection of Ninth and Kitty streets, weather permitting.

As part of the work, Bulldog Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Ninth to 10th streets starting at 6 o’clock in the morning going possibly into the evening. Kitty Street will also be closed between Eighth and Ninth streets to through traffic until Friday, July 17th evening.

Trenton City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reports access to local businesses in the area will be maintained. He adds that TMU appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as work is done.

