Massive raid by Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff and other authorities net many arrests

Many investigations by the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) took a significant step forward with the service of multiple arrest warrants and other investigations.

The group enforcement consisted of approximately 40 law enforcement officers from the Chillicothe Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Probation and Parole, N.I.T.R.O. ATF Task Force and the Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office. City and County Law Enforcement had this enforcement scheduled for earlier this year when most of the drug-related warrants were to be served and it had to be postponed due to COVID-19 and concerns at that time.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, 34 arrest warrants were executed for a combined 40 felony counts on a total of 28 defendants from cases investigated here in Chillicothe and rural Livingston County. Today Law Enforcement arrested 21 people on Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged 31 total felony violations on those warrants. The case files were reviewed by Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren and charges came from Livingston County Associate Circuit Court.

During the execution of arrest warrants, officers saw evidence of other crimes, and 2 search warrants were applied for, received, and served. This resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, prescription medication, and various drug paraphernalia. The defendants on those cases could receive additional felony charge(s) in the near future.

During the execution of one arrest warrant, an additional consensual search was granted by the arrested person and resulted in the seizure of additional methamphetamine and 5 firearms. Additional charges pending.

Additional investigations of suspected drug houses resulted in the search of 2 homes and resulted in 3 additional arrests. These investigations resulted in the combined seizure of methamphetamine, prescription medication, distribution equipment, and suspected evidence of distribution.

As each person was arrested they were transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where they were screened for incarceration (including medical questions), fingerprinted, interviewed, photographed, and loaded on a Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Transport Van then delivered to the jail for booking. Two men were transported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to the DDRJ to assist the transport crews.

Over the last few years, Chief Maples and Sheriff Cox have been working with the NITRO Task Force on drug and other criminal information involving a few people from Livingston County who travel or cause others to travel to the Kansas City, Independence, and St. Joseph areas to buy larger quantities of drugs and distribute between here and there. Chief Maples said “The amount of information flowing both ways has been eye-opening as to volumes of drugs that we have discovered have passed through north Missouri. N.I.T.R.O. is doing an amazing job at working these higher-end cases and there are potentially some of those cases being referred to federal court with final determination made by the prosecuting attorneys.”

Arrested today were (listed in order of arrest this morning):

Colton G. Duncan

36, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00287 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and class E felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended with bond set at $7,500 cash. Mr. Duncan was released from DDRJ on May 27 after recent incarceration on allegation of Domestic Assault.

William Victor Martins

55, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00263 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and 20LV-CR00286 for alleged class E felony of Hindering Prosecution on a Felony with combined bond set at $12,500 cash.

Kenten M. Williams

51, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00262 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and 20LV-CR00275 for alleged class C felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with a combined bond of $35,000 cash.

Jonathan Taylor Meservey

18, Chillicothe is wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00293 wanted for alleged class B felony Child Molestation-2nd degree-Child less than 12 years of age, violation of 566.068. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Detrii Dean Hyatt

25, Chillicothe is wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00303 for alleged two counts class D felony Abuse or Neglect of a Child under section 568.060.5(1)-No Sexual Contact with bond set at $20,000 cash.

Jerry Eugene Osbon Jr.

54, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00279 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with bond set at $10,000 cash.

Raven C. Pittman

26, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00280 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000.

Joseph Alan Panholzer Jr.

49, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00288 for alleged class D felony Abuse or Neglect of a Child under section 568.060.5(1)-No Sexual Contact with bond set at $5,000 cash.

Curtis L. Bassett

53, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00274 for alleged class A felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine in a Protected Location with bond set at $50,000 cash.

Teresa May Stumph

69, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00001-01 for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original class C felony Trafficking Drugs(Methamphetamine) in 2nd degree and 20LV-CR00276 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with a combined bond of $25,000 cash.

Traci J. Jones

38, Wheeling wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00296 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Oxycodone with bond set at $10,000 cash.

Douglas Steven Coin

36, Wheeling wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00273 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine and class E felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended with bond set at $10,000. Mr. Coin was recently incarcerated by the MSHP and LCSO on an investigation for alleged Felon in Possession of Firearm and was released from DDRJ on bond May 27.

Phillip Burgess

39, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00282 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with bond set at $10,000 cash.

Laura B. Waterman

40, Chillicothe is wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00302 for alleged two counts class D felony Abuse or Neglect of a Child under section 568.060.5(1)-No Sexual Contact with bond set at $20,000 cash.

Angela Stock

40, Wheeling wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00260 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Heroin and 20LV-CR00259 for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with combined bond of $10,000 cash.

Spencer Chase Pittman

24, Wheeling wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00285 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and 20LV-CR00284 for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance-Heroin with combined bonds of $25,000 cash.

Dorothy Marie Berry

53, Wheeling wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00294 for alleged three counts class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance being Methamphetamine, Clonazepam, and Carisoprodol with bond set at $10,000 cash.

Alisha Marie Laws

29, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00297 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with bond set at $10,000 cash.

Dawn A. Cornell

40, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00271 for alleged class A felony Distribution of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine in a Protected Location with bond set at $30,000 cash.

Camerron Allen Carmack

23, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00264 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Fentanyl with bond set at $15,000 cash.

Arrested on Probable Cause with a warrant being applied for:

Jeff A. Piearcy

55, 900 block Elm Street, Chillicothe arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Piearcy also had an outstanding Dekalb County arrest warrant on a traffic violation.

Landie England

23, Chillicothe, 600 block East Street was arrested for alleged Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 6 counts Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia. Ms. England is out on parole for a separate methamphetamine-related conviction.

James Ernest Laughlin

22, Chillicothe was arrested in the 600 block of East Street for alleged Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, 2 counts Possession of Controlled Substance, and felony Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Laughlin is on parole for a separate methamphetamine-related conviction.

Outstanding Arrest Warrants:

William J. Knouse

41, Wheeling wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00261 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000. Mr. Knouse is also wanted on State of Missouri Parole Warrant as he is on parole for the conviction of

Jeffery Dwaine Morris

47, Cameron wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00298 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with bond set at $15,000 cash.

Outstanding Warrants on persons incarcerated on other charge or conviction:

James Russell Utley, 58, Chillicothe is wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00277 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and case #20LV-CR00295 for alleged class A felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine in a Protected Location with a combined bond of $75,000 cash. Mr. Utley is currently incarcerated in the DDRJ since March 06 on 2 different counts of felony Delivery Controlled Substance cases.

Constance M. Denton, 57, Chillicothe is wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00278 for alleged class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, bond set at $15,000 cash. Ms. Denton is currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a recent felony Methamphetamine related drug conviction.

Desmond Dorian Huff, 28, Chillicothe is wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00272 for alleged class A felony of Distribution of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine in a Protected Area, bond set at $50,000 cash. Mr. Huff is currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a parole violation on a different criminal conviction for Distribution and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Haley Marie Swain, 18, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00269 for alleged class A felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine in a Protected Location in a Protected Location with bond set at $100,000 cash. Ms. Swain is currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia on a different criminal case.

Travis D. Moritz, 46, Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00283 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with bond set at $10,000 cash. Mr. Moritz is currently incarcerated in the Platte County Jail on unrelated charges.

Cheyenne Daniel Hershey, 39, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00281 for alleged class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine with bond set at $10,000 cash. Ms. Hershey is incarcerated in the Cooper County Jail on different charge(s).

Chief Maples expressed appreciation to the Court, Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren and his staff along with Circuit Clerk Jane Gann and her staff for their work in preparing all the court documents and items and working with our offices.

We are very appreciative of all the area law enforcement agencies for their assistance on this enforcement and extra appreciation for the Probation and Parole Officers, as we understand this was the first major team enforcement their agency has been on of this type. The Probation/Parole Officers were of great assistance and a huge resource with much information on many of our defendants. Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail was extremely helpful and assigned two transport vans and detention officers to this effort. Each part of law enforcement was vital, from Dispatch to the uniformed officer and arrest teams to booking, processing, prisoner transport, and detention.

Chief Maples said “Fortunately, nearly all the people arrested were polite and cooperative. We had one male suspect attempt to flee out a back window of a home until seeing law enforcement present and was subsequently arrested. This person was extremely angry and uncooperative and on the way to the Police Department reportedly was thrashing around in the caged area of the patrol vehicle violently enough that he received a slight self-induced injury. He was checked and released for confinement. Two other people were mouthy and did not think their crimes were worthy of incarceration.”

Individuals have been identified who authorities believe may need and benefit from treatment and other assistance to get away from addictions; as compared to those who have been supplying drugs to others while funding their addiction or are career criminals with that information being shared with Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 376 Shares