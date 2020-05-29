One-half of slots filled for COVID-19 testing event on Saturday in Trenton

Materials will be available to provide active COVID-19 tests for 200 individuals at the free community event in Trenton Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10 to 2 o’clock. The drive-thru will start at the First Christian Church at 17th Street and Princeton Road and end at the Emergency Services Complex with medical staff collecting specimens with a nasal swab.

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson says the testing is targeted toward residents of Grundy and Mercer counties, but residents from other counties can attend, whether or not they have symptoms. She asks that those attending be at least 18 years old.

The process for testing will include individuals being asked if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival and a temperature check. Gibson estimates that the process will take about 15 minutes for those who preregister and as much as 30 minutes for those who do not preregister.

Participants are asked to wear masks, and volunteers will wear personal protective equipment. About 60 volunteers will assist with the event. Volunteers will be from the Grundy County Health Department, Mosaic Life Care, Wright Memorial Hospital, the Mercer County Health Department, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Gibson notes volunteers will go through a screening that day involving a temperature check and being asked about symptoms. They can also be tested if they want to be. Persons from the community who want to volunteer should contact the Grundy County Health Department.

Test results will be known about one to five days after the event. Participants who are symptomatic are asked to self-isolate after being tested at least until they receive their results. They are also asked to stay at home, except to seek medical care.

Health departments will notify participants of their results, whether they are positive or negative. The Grundy County Health Department will also make a general announcement if there are any positive cases from the testing in Trenton.

Gibson explains COVID-19 is a reportable disease in Missouri because it is communicable. In general, if someone tests positive, it is reported to the health department in the county where that person lives. Sometimes the health department notifies someone of a result, and sometimes it is another health care provider. The health department is then responsible for a follow-up.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is helping with the event by providing the testing materials and paying for the testing. Gibson notes CARES Act funding “might come into play” with volunteers who come to help.

Gibson says the testing events throughout Missouri help provide information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities. Data collected helps “drive the recovery process.”

As of Thursday afternoon, about half of the spots were filled for Saturday’s event, which means there were about 100 open spots. Preregistration will be accepted until Saturday morning at 8 o’clock. Individuals can preregister via a link on the Grundy County Health Department’s Facebook page, at health.mo.gov/communitytest, or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411. The Grundy County Health Department can also assist with preregistration over the phone at 660-359-4196.

