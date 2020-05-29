MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 1, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 1 – 7.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and Route T (mile marker 58-60) through January 2021. Traffic will remain head-to-head in the northbound lanes through early August. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 48 –CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Agee Creek through mid-August. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from South 12th Terrace to South 11th Terrace, June 1, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route J and P – Pothole patching, June 1 – 5

U.S. Route 169 – Culvert replacement from Glena Drive to Heritage Drive, June 2

Route A – Drainage work at County Road 40, June 3

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work 1 mile north of County Road 345, June 4

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by June 2. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route N – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, June 1 – 2

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 275 to U.S. Route 59, June 1 – 5

Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route M, June 1 – 5

Route AA – Pothole patching from Route Y to U.S. Route 59, June 1 – 5

Route MM – Pothole patching, June 2 – 5

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from just east of Route AC (Riverside Road) to Route 31 (DeKalb County) through mid-June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Guardrail repairs in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through mid-October. The resurfacing project is scheduled to start in August and run through mid-October.

Route 31 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 36, June 1 – 2

I-229 – Bridge flushing, June 1 – 4

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, June 1 – 4

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from Route FF to the Clay County line, June 3 – 6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project in the westbound lanes from the Livingston County line to Route 13 through early July. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 13 – Bridge rehabilitation project over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through July. The bridge will remain narrowed until repairs are complete. Westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours.

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED westbound for the Route 13 bridge rehabilitation project on, June 5 – 7, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Traffic will be directed by flaggers up and over the Route 13 bridge ramps.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The project to replace the bridge was part of the March 2019 letting and was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. The project schedule has not yet been determined.

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to continued damage caused by a roadway slide

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from approximately 2 miles west of DeWitt to Route 5 in Keytesville through June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route FF – Pothole patching, June 1

Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route 24 to Route E, June 2 – 3

Route CC – Pothole patching, June 4

Route DD – Pothole patching from Route O to Route D, June 5

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-June.

I-35 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project from the DeKalb County line to Shoal Creek near Exit 48 through late June. The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in July and run through the beginning of November.

Route 33 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE 290th Street to SE Valley View Lane, June 1, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work in Lathrop from Walnut Street to Cedar Street, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work in Lathrop from Centennial Street to Walnut, June 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 – CLOSED for permit work in Lathrop from Short Street to South Street, June 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daviess County

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement 0.4 miles east of Coffey, June 1 – 2. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 13 to I-35, June 1 – 2

Route RA – CLOSED for a culvert repair from 314th Street to Route 190, June 2, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 190 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Reel Avenue to Prairie Avenue, June 3, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route T – Pothole patching, June 3 – 5

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over the North Fork of Lost Creek through July. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from Route 31 to just east of Route AC (Riverside Road, Buchanan County) through mid-June. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. A 10.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route A – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route E to Route Z (Gentry County), June 1, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gentry County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice from Route DD to Route M (Worth County) due to a culvert washout

Route A – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route Z to Route E (DeKalb County), June 1, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge in Trenton through late July. This includes Saturday work.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to Southwest 58th Avenue, June 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 10th Street to Northeast 20th Street, June 3, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 45th Street to Northeast 62nd Street, June 4, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Permit work southbound over 120th Street, June 3

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over I-29 (Exit 79) near Mound City through. The contractor plans to have the bridge open to two-way traffic in early June.

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Nichols Creek through June. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair job through mid-August.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through early September. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 111 – Drainage work from Route 118 to U.S. Route 159, June 1 – 5

Route 111 – Concrete replacement from Oregon to Forest City, June 1 – 5

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound at the 75 and 90.2-mile markers, June 1 – 2. These will be around-the-clock lane closures with 12-foot width restrictions.

I-29 – Concrete replacement at the 92-mile marker northbound and southbound, June 3 – 4. This will be around-the-clock lane closures with 12-foot width restrictions in both directions.

I-29 – Concrete replacement at the 86 mile marker southbound, June 4 – 5. This will be an around-the-clock lane closure with a 12-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through late November. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 515 to County Road 519, June 1, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route H – Drainage work at Route V, June 1. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for permit work north of 315th Street, June 1, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for permit work east of Fortune Road, June 1, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at 150th Street, June 2, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access to and from 150th Street will be prohibited during the work.

Route W – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route 46 to Route YY (Worth County), June 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to 190th Street, June 3, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route AF, June 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa State line to U.S. Route 136 through early June. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Medicine Creek. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Worth County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice from Route M to Route DD (Gentry County) due to a culvert washout

Route 46 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 136 (Nodaway County) through early July. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. An 11-foot width restriction in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route YY to Route 46 (Nodaway County), June 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a scrub seal project from Route M to Route 46, June 3, 7 a.m. to 4 pm.

