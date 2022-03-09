Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum hosting teacher workshop

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal, Missouri is offering a workshop for teachers and media specialists.

The 2022 Mark Twain Teacher Workshop will be held July 11 – 15. The weeklong workshop will focus on Twain’s short stories, including The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County, Eve’s Diary, The 1,000,000 Bank-note, and others.

Mark Twain Museum Curator Henry Sweets, assisted by Hannibal-LaGrange University Professor of Education Dr. Julie Jackson Albee and Lesley University’s Dr. Meagan Dawley will conduct the weeklong course.

The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum’s Teacher Workshop is supported by the Missouri Humanities Council. Participants can also earn three graduate credits from Hannibal-LaGrange University.

For more information and registration, e-mail [email protected] or phone 573-221-9010 extension 405.

