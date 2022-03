Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports daily new COVID-19 cases are in the single digits, and the county has the lowest number of active cases since January 6, 2022.

There have been 20 new cases in the past seven days. The number of active cases dropped by 16 from March 1st through March 20. There have been 2,706 COVID-19 cases total for Grundy County.

