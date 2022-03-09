Tractor considered a total loss after fire near Leisure Lake on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A tractor is considered a total loss after a fire near Leisure Lake on Tuesday afternoon, March 8.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District and Trenton Fire Department responded to the fire at 731 Northwest 25th Street. Firefighter Alex Lovell reports the Massey Ferguson GC1715 tractor was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line and extinguished the fire with water and foam.

The owner, Kenneth Stutzman, was not present at the time.

Lovell reports the fire was caused by an employee operating a cutting torch nearby and hot slag landed on the tractor.

Firefighters were at the scene for 45 minutes.

