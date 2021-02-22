Marceline man identified as suspect who died Friday night in Livingston County officer-involved shooting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol troop office in St. Joseph on Monday morning released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed Friday night east of Chillicothe. The death occurred when the suspect was sitting in a deputy’s vehicle following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 36.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 34-year-old Timothy Frandson of Marceline. While in the vehicle’s front seat, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reported the suspect allegedly became violent, seized a microphone from the deputy, and attacked the officer. The officer then pulled his duty weapon and discharged it with at least one round striking Frandson, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County Coroner.

The Livingston County deputy sustained moderate injuries and was treated and released Friday night at Hedrick Medical Center.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has turned over the officer-involved shooting investigation to the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

