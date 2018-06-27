Maples Repertory Theater to hold workshop at North Mercer School

The Maples Repertory Theater from Macon will hold a youth theater workshop at the North Mercer School in July.

The workshop for youth between the ages of seven and 18 will be held July 9th through 13th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon each day.

Jennifer Wilson coordinates for the Maples Repertory Theater to attend the North Mercer School and says workshop participants will perform Giants in the Sky that Friday at 6 o’clock. The performance will be free and open to the public.

Giants in the Sky tells the story of a giant who steals the keys of a locked up bean stock and embarks on an adventure down below on Earth. The Maples Repertory Theater would like for participants to attend each day, but Wilson says the theater will work with participants if they have to miss a day.

The theater has held a youth theater workshop at the North Mercer School for several years with the Mercer County Recreation Board sponsoring the workshop. Participants are encouraged to register before the workshop in order to know how many youths to expect. Lunch and snacks will be provided at the workshop.

Call Jennifer Wilson at 660-748-5472 or the North Mercer School at 660-382-4214 to register.

Like this: Like Loading...