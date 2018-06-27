Deadline for voter registration in August Primary is July 11 in Grundy County

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office reports the last day to register to vote for the August 7th Primary Election is July 11th.

The last day for registered Grundy County voters to request absentee ballots be mailed by the County Clerk’s Office is August 1st.

Registered Grundy County voters may vote absentee in the County Clerk’s Office during regular business hours of the courthouse in Trenton from 8:30 to 4:30 on Saturday, August 4th from 8 o’clock to noon, and on Monday, August 6th until 5 o’clock.

