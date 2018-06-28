Northern Missouri counties to be recipients in portion of $237M from USDA funding

The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $237,000,000 in 119 rural community service facilities in 29 states with some of that money is going to recipients in northern Missouri.

The Sunnyview Foundation, Incorporated will receive a $36,500 loan and a $19,400 grant to be used to purchase an accessible lift van for the Grundy County Nursing Home District. The van will be used to transport patients to and from more than 400 appointments each year, including doctor visits, therapy, trips to the hospital, and local outings and activities. Purchasing the van will meet a need expressed in the Nursing Home District Plan.

The Livingston County Nursing Home District will receive a loan for $782,600 to be used to construct an additional wing with 14 rooms for skilled nursing patients. The facility will convert semi-private rooms into private rooms, which will allow for an increase in the average Medicare reimbursement.

This is a subsequent loan to cover cost overruns on the initial project obligated in the fiscal year 2015. The project costs $2,384,600, consisting of Rural Development loans of one point five million dollars in the fiscal year 2015 and $17,400 in the fiscal year 2017 as well as an $84,600 Rural Development grant in the fiscal year 2017.

Schuyler County Improvement Corporation will receive a $168,000 loan and a $30,000 grant to be used to finance a motor grader for Schuyler County. The grader will be used for maintenance and snow removal on 250 miles of gravel roads and 85 miles of dirt road in the county. The project consists of a $168,000 Community Facilities loan, a $30,000 Community Facilities grant, and a $29,000 applicant contribution from the trade-in of existing graders.

Scotland County Improvement Corporation will receive a $200,000 loan and an $18,600 grant to be used to purchase a new motor grader for Scotland County. The grader will be used to maintain roads and for snow removal. The county currently has four graders, but one has more than 11,000 hours of usage.

The county spent almost $17,000 on repairs in 2017, and the vehicle is still not dependable. This current grader will be traded in on the new grader.

