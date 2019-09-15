Man with handgun in waistband attempting to shoplift flees scene in Chillicothe

September 15, 2019
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the department received a report early Sunday of a subject attempting to steal in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

Sampsel said, upon an employee making contact with the subject, a handgun was observed in the suspect’s waistband. The person then fled from the scene on foot, however, a search of the area failed to provide the suspect. A short time later, the subject went to the police department, was processed, and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of charges.

Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and K-9 Zaki.

Among other incidents in Chillicothe, officers early on Saturday discovered a large number of narcotics on the ground. The discovery of the narcotics happened after a pedestrian check in the 1600 block of Bryan Street. The investigation was continuing.

A female was arrested Saturday afternoon and accused of possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Late Saturday afternoon, officers went to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing report and arrested a male on accusations of burglary, trespassing, and stealing. He also was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

A boy was taken into custody early Saturday evening on a stealing accusation in the 1000 block of Graves Street and was referred to juvenile authorities.

No names were released by authorities in Chillicothe.

