Motorcyclist crashes on Highway 116 striking car west of Cowgill; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

The highway patrol reports a Richmond man received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating struck a car, then went off Highway 116 and overturned in southern Caldwell County.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Milligan of Richmond was flown by medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. The driver of the car, 54-year old Manley Wilson of Hamilton was not reported hurt.

The crash happened Saturday night just west of Cowgill on Highway 116 as the westbound motorcycle crossed the center line and hit the left front fender of the eastbound car. The motorcycle then went off the road and overturned causing Milligan to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was demolished and the car sustained extensive damage. Wilson was wearing a seat belt, however, it was unknown whether Milligan was wearing safety equipment.

Milligan, the motorcyclist, was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right side of the road, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

