Man who drove pickup that struck Harvest Moon building arrested; Milan man arrested on multiple allegations

The driver of a pickup truck that the Trenton Police Department reported hit the Harvest Moon building on Ninth Street on February 13th was arrested on March 10th and posted bond.

The Grundy County Sheriff reports 36-year-old Braden Mark Spicher of Trenton has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident–property damage exceeded $1,000; the misdemeanors of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident, and failure to register a motor vehicle; and an infraction of failure to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer.

Spicher’s bond was $5,000 cash or 10%, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on March 23rd.

Court documents accuse Spicher of acting in concert with Stephen Hartsock, operating a motor vehicle in the 200 block of East Ninth Street, being involved in an accident that resulted in damage to property of Harvest Moon in excess of $1,000, and leaving the location without stopping or giving a name, residential address, license number of the vehicle, and operator’s license number to the other party in the accident, a law enforcement officer, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Spicher is also accused of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner by consuming alcohol, driving too fast for road conditions, and losing control. Other allegations include failing

to drive on the right half of the roadway when it was of sufficient width, failing to register a motor vehicle annually with the Department of Revenue, and failing to display a license plate or license plates issued by the Director of Revenue.

Hartsock has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident—property damage exceeding $1,000 and misdemeanor driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense. He has not yet been arrested. His bond is $5,000 cash or 10%.

Sergeant Matt Preston with the Trenton Police Department previously reported Spicher drove a few blocks after the accident before stopping to switch drivers with Hartsock due to head trauma he received.

The sheriff’s office also reports the arrest of a Milan man on March 10th on several misdemeanors. Twenty-one-year old Albaro Chavez Y Chavez has been charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chavez posted a bond of $1,431.50, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on March 23rd.

Court documents accuse Chavez of operating a motor vehicle on Route Y near Northeast 20th Street while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway when it was of sufficient width, and operating a motor vehicle on a highway during a time he did not have a valid operator’s license. He is also accused of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana and possessing a makeshift pipe and grinder, which were drug paraphernalia.

