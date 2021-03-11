Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation to host virtual charity auction

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation will be hosting a virtual charity auction, with proceeds going to support the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program and the Foundation’s general fund, which supports Wright Memorial Hospital in a variety of ways. The event is scheduled to occur from April 15 – 24, with the bidding all taking place online. The Foundation will be accepting donations to be featured in the auction through April 14. Items donated should have a minimum value of at least $25.

“Because of the pandemic, our flagship fundraising events, such as the golf tournament and the Wright Run, were canceled in 2020,” said David Bain, Foundation Development Officer, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Because of that, we haven’t been able to assist the hospital or the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program to the extent in which we would have liked. We’re hoping this event will be very successful and that we can make a sizable contribution to the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program, as well as support the hospital in equipment purchases and other endeavors.”

The auction will be hosted in partnership with local auctioneer Michael Witten and MW Auctions. People will be able to register and then bid on the MW Auctions’ website.

The mission of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is to promote, advance, encourage, assist, and support the growth, development, and operation of Wright Memorial Hospital.

For more information about WMH Foundation’s initiatives, donate to the auction, or discuss other opportunities to support the Foundation, contact David Bain at 660-358-5706 [email protected].

