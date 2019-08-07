Man pulls gun and threatens suicide during traffic stop in Brookfield

The Brookfield Police Department reports officers saw a subject pull a handgun and threaten to harm himself during a traffic stop at the west entrance of the Walmart parking lot near Park Circle Drive in Brookfield Monday night.

Officers from the police department, Highway Patrol, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and the man, identified as Shon Diegan, who was taken into custody without further incident or injury to officers, the public, or himself.

The Brookfield Police Department notes Diegan was found to have four active Randolph County warrants.

Online court information shows Diegan has been charged in Randolph County with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid in one case; property damage first degree in another case; and two counts of assault first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person in a third case. He has also been charged with misdemeanor stealing in a fourth case.

The combined total of the bonds is $10,000 cash or corporate surety with Diegan being held in the Brookfield Municipal Jail awaiting the filing of charges in reference to the incident at Walmart.

The Brookfield Police Department adds Walmart was advised to keep customers and employees inside Monday night until the situation was resolved.