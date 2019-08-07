Special elections regarding tax levies were held in Sullivan County and the Rich Hill Township of Livingston County on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The proposed 50 cent levy on the $100 of assessed valuation for Sullivan County Road and Bridge purposes did not pass. There were 312 yes votes and 331 no votes. Absentees accounted for 60 yeses and 46 no votes.

Voters of the Rich Hill Township approved the General Road District levying an additional tax of 35 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation for a period of four years. Total votes were 45 in favor and 22 opposed. Four of the yes votes and three no notes were cast absentee.