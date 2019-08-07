Iowa trucker hospitalized when big rig overturns near Bevier

The Highway Patrol reports a Clinton, Iowa man sustained moderate injuries when the towed trailer dropped off of the Peterbilt truck he drove and he lost control eight miles south of Bevier on Tuesday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 54-year-old Lyman Dickens to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The truck traveled north on Route C before the trailer dropped off the east side of the road, and Dickens lost control. The vehicle ran off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and a mailbox, and overturned coming to rest on its passenger side partially on the road with extensive damage.

It is unknown if Dickens wore a safety device. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Bevier Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.