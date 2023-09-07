Man indicted for downtown St. Louis carjacking

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man has been indicted for a downtown St. Louis carjacking in July.

Bradley C. McKinney, 34, appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to four felonies: carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal and possession of a machine gun.

The indictment alleges that McKinney carjacked a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze on July 29 while armed and possessed a machine gun the next day.

A motion seeking to have McKinney held in jail until trial says he and another man brandished handguns with large-capacity magazines and stole the Cruze, two wallets from the driver and passenger and a cell phone. A white GMC Terrain then drove up and both it and the Cruze drove into Illinois. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers stopped the GMC the next day. McKinney was driving and officers found a Glock handgun with a large-capacity magazine, the motion says. The Glock had been illegally modified to become fully automatic with a “switch,” or auto sear, the motion says.

The carjacking charge carries a potential penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a penalty of seven years in prison, consecutive to any other charge. The felon in possession as an armed career criminal charge carries a potential prison sentence of at least 15 years, and the machine gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone is prosecuting the case.

Related