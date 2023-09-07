Four-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Highway 61 results in minor injuries to one driver

Local News September 7, 2023September 7, 2023 Digital Correspondent
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A multi-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 southbound, north of Piene Rd, at approximately 8:12 a.m. on September 6, 2023. The accident involved four vehicles and resulted in minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Z. Micks of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 2018 Infiniti QX60, driven by Shari B. Niemeyer, 57, of Bowling Green, MO, and the 2019 Ford F550, driven by Victor R. Ellis, 45, of Hawk Point, MO, were stopped in traffic. Brian G. Knight, 46, of Unionville, MO, driving a 2003 Peterbilt 379, failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the Ford F550. The right side of the Peterbilt 379 struck the rear left of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Clarence N. Bethards, 64, of Eldon, MO.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Shari B. Niemeyer sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis for further evaluation and treatment.

All vehicles sustained moderate to minor damage. The Infiniti QX60 and the Ford F550 were driven from the scene, while the Peterbilt 379 was towed by a private party. The Freightliner Cascadia also left the scene with minor damage.

Post Views: 542
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.