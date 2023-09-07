Four-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Highway 61 results in minor injuries to one driver

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A multi-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 southbound, north of Piene Rd, at approximately 8:12 a.m. on September 6, 2023. The accident involved four vehicles and resulted in minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Z. Micks of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 2018 Infiniti QX60, driven by Shari B. Niemeyer, 57, of Bowling Green, MO, and the 2019 Ford F550, driven by Victor R. Ellis, 45, of Hawk Point, MO, were stopped in traffic. Brian G. Knight, 46, of Unionville, MO, driving a 2003 Peterbilt 379, failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the Ford F550. The right side of the Peterbilt 379 struck the rear left of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Clarence N. Bethards, 64, of Eldon, MO.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Shari B. Niemeyer sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis for further evaluation and treatment.

All vehicles sustained moderate to minor damage. The Infiniti QX60 and the Ford F550 were driven from the scene, while the Peterbilt 379 was towed by a private party. The Freightliner Cascadia also left the scene with minor damage.

Related