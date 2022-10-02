Man from Albany injured during crash in King City

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports an Albany man was seriously injured when the minivan he drove ran off the road and struck a tree in King City Friday afternoon, September 30th.

Emergency medical services took 60-year-old Kevin O’Halloran to Mosaic Medical Center in Saint Joseph.

The van headed east on Route Z before it ran off the north side of the road, struck a speed limit sign, and traveled through a ditch. The vehicle hit the tree and came to rest against the tree on the north side of the road.

The van was totaled and Halloran was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The King City First Responders assisted at the scene of the crash.