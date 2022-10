WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County.

Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit a mailbox, overturned, and came to rest on its top on the road.

The car was extensively damaged and White was wearing a seat belt.