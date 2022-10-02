Harris teen transported to Wright Memorial Hospital after being ejected from pickup east of Mercer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teen from Harris sustained injuries as the result of being ejected from a pickup truck four miles east of Mercer on Friday afternoon, September 30th.

The Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old boy was a passenger in the truck. He was taken by an ambulance to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old boy from Harris.

The truck traveled east on Route M before running off the south side of the road, overcorrecting, and returning to the road. It then traveled off the north side of the road, overcorrected again, and went across the road, where it impacted a curve. The front left of the truck struck an embankment, and the pickup overturned through a barbed wire fence.

The passenger was ejected out of the passenger window and came to rest north of the vehicle. The truck came to rest on its passenger side and was totaled.

The Patrol notes the passenger did not wear a seat belt, but the driver did.