Main Street Trenton to host virtual scavenger hunt

Main Street Trenton will host a virtual scavenger hunt this weekend as part of Trenton High School alumni activities.

The walking hunt will begin at 903 Main Street and feature historic photos of downtown Trenton. Participants scan QR codes and receive clues to remember the old and discover the new. Eleven historic sites will be featured as part of the hunt.

While the activity is available all weekend, scavengers are encouraged to complete the hunt during business hours for a more robust experience. Those who are unfamiliar with the technology of QR codes may pick up a paper copy of the hunt at Howard’s Department Store.

Questions may be directed to Main Street Trenton Executive Director, E’Lisha Gass at 660-635-0443.